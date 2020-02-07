San Jose police investigate city’s fourth homicide of the year

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police in San Jose are investigating the city’s fourth homicide of the year after a man was killed in a shooting early Friday morning.

Officers responded to shots fired in the 1600 block of Tully Road at around 4:30 a.m., police said.

When police arrived, they found a crime scene but no victims.

About ten minutes later, officers responded to a hospital in San Jose regarding a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital.

Police say their investigation revealed that the victim at the hospital was injured in the shooting on Tully Road.

No suspects have been identified or apprehended.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation, police said.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.

