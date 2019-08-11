Man killed in San Jose shooting, police investigate

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Police in San Jose are investigating a shooting that killed one person on Saturday night.

It happened around 10:23 p.m. in a shopping center off of South King and Story Roads.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The victims’ identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

According to police, the victim reportedly crashed into the shopping center parking lot after the shooting.

The driver was in a red sedan which was later towed from the scene with front end damage to the wheel.

It remains unclear why this happened and what led up to this deadly incident.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the department’s homicide unit at (408) 277-5283.