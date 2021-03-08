Man killed in San Jose’s 2nd homicide 2 days

SAN JOSE (BCN) – A man died Sunday in a shooting in San Jose, the city’s second homicide in as many days, according to police.

Officers responded at 5:53 p.m. Sunday to the 1100 block of Carnelian Drive and found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his name was not immediately available.

The fatal shooting came about 24 hours after one Saturday that also left a man dead.

Officers responded at 5:36 p.m. Saturday to the shooting reported in the 1600 block of Center Ridge Drive and arrived to find the victim, who paramedics pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The man’s name is not yet being released by the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office.

As of Monday morning, police have not arrested or identified a suspect in connection with either shooting.

Anyone with information about the cases, San Jose’s eighth and ninth homicides of 2021, is asked to call the San Jose police homicide unit at (408) 277-5283.

People wishing to remain anonymous can call a Crime Stoppers hot line at (408) 947-7867.