Man killed in SF’s Portola District shooting last week identified

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – The San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday identified a man killed in a shooting last week in the city’s Portola District as 33-year-old San Francisco resident Lorenzo Gaines.

The shooting was reported at 8:08 a.m. on Aug. 16 in the 2400 block of San Bruno Avenue, police said.

At the scene, the victim, later identified as Gaines, was found injured and taken to a hospital, where he died a short a while later.

Police have not arrested a suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the San Francisco police tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

