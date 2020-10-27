Man killed in solo HWY 24 crash in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KRON) – A man died Monday evening in a solo vehicle crash on Highway 24 in Lafayette, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 4:38 p.m., authorities received reports of a car that had crashed near Pleasant Hill Road.

Officers arrived to find a 57-year-old man from El Sobrante had veered off the road and up a dirt embankment.

The man was driving a white 2017 GMC Sierra.

Officials say the car crashed into a metal pole and the driver was pronounced dead.

The coroners office will release his identity at a later time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Contra Costa CHP at (925) 646-4980.

