HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man was shot and killed in Hayward on Sunday night, the Hayward Police Department said in a press release. Police responded to the shooting on the 2500 block of Oliver Drive just after 9:50 p.m.

After responding to the scene, officers found a vehicle that had collided into several parked vehicles. Inside the car was a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Medical personnel tried to help the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim was inside the car during the shooting but was uninjured.

Police are withholding the identity of the victim until his family is notified. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call HPD’s Detective Navas at (510) 293-7176. An investigation is ongoing and police have not named any suspects.