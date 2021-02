SAN JOSE (KRON) — Police are investigating an overnight homicide in San Jose on Tuesday.

They said a man was killed around 2 a.m. and do not yet have a motive for it. The San Jose Police Department has closed both directions of Santa Clara St from 26th St to Hwy 101 for the investigation.

This is the fourth San Jose homicide of 2021, police said.

This story will be updated.