Man killed, woman hurt in Oakland shooting

OAKLAND (BCN) – A man died and a woman was injured in a shooting Friday night in East Oakland, police said.

The shooting was reported shortly before 7 p.m. in the 10600 block of MacArthur Boulevard. Officers found the victims with gunshot wounds and they were taken to a hospital.

The man, a resident of Oakland, died from his injuries. His name was not released.

The woman, who lives in Stockton, was in stable condition, police said Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.