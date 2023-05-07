(KRON) – A man was arrested after an attempted robbery in a bank parking lot and leading police on a vehicle pursuit in Santa Cruz and Capitola on Saturday.

At around 11:30 a.m., Santa Cruz police responded to a report of an armed bank robbery in the 700 block of Ocean Street. As officers arrived to the scene, they were informed the suspect carjacked a blue Toyota Tacoma truck and fled the area, police said.

SCPD relayed information to surrounding agencies to be on the lookout for the truck. The Capitola Police Department notified SCPD that an armed robbery just occurred at a bank in the 1900 block of 41st Avenue in Capitola. Officers with CPD located the truck and engaged in a vehicle pursuit, police said.

The suspect crashed the vehicle on northbound Highway 17 near Scotts Valley after failing to yield. The suspect, Adam Roberts, was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

After an initial investigation, it was revealed Roberts attempted to rob a victim of a motorcycle at gun point in the bank parking lot but was unsuccessful. The 43-year-old attempted to disarm a SCPD officer while he was being medically treated, police said.

Santa Cruz and Capitola Police Departments recovered an un-serialized semi-automatic handgun and stolen cash in the stolen truck. A search warrant was later executed at Roberts’ home., police said.

Roberts was arrested and booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail.