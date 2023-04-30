SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A man led Santa Rosa police on a vehicle pursuit in a stolen car on Saturday, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

At around 5:30 p.m., officers observed a black Jeep SUV driving in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Bicentennial Way and recognized the car as possibly stolen. The officers checked the license plate and confirmed the Jeep was reported as stolen, police said.

The officers waiting to activate their emergency lighting until additional patrol units arrived. A traffic stop near Chanate Road was attempted, however the Jeep accelerated and a vehicle pursuit ensued, SRPD said.

The suspect drove through the Rincon Ridge Drive neighborhood and as he rounded a corner, a female passenger jumped out of the vehicle. The female immediately surrendered to police and stated she pleaded with the driver to stop the car and let her go, police said.

The pursuit continued westbound on Fountaingrove Parkway before the suspect drove the Jeep into an embankment on Parker Hill Road. A foot pursuit ensued and the suspect was tackled after attempting to jump a fence, SRPD said.

The suspect, Javier Contreras, 42, was taken into custody and booked into the Sonoma County Jail.