Man linked to Orinda Halloween shooting released

ORINDA (KRON) – One of the two men most recently arrested in connection with Orinda Halloween shooting has been released from jail, according to authorities.

The suspect was released on Wednesday.

Authorities say seven people have been arrested in possible relation to the deadly shooting, but only two remain behind bars now.

The suspect who bonded out of jail is 29-year-old Fredrick Johnson of Vallejo.

He was arrested along with another man last week as police conducted raids in connection with the shooting in Orinda.

Johnson’s release comes after five people who were originally arrested for the crime were let go.

Johnson was released Wednesday after being arrested on Nov. 21.

Johnson and 29-year-old Domico Dones were found in raids done by the ATF just days after charges were dropped for five other suspects in the case.

Johnson and Dones were originally facing charges of murder and conspiracy, but were later charged with being felons in possession of guns and ammo.

Five people were killed at the illegal party thrown an Airbnb rental on Halloween night.

Investigators have not released a motive but have identified two of the victims as gang members.

Both were found with weapons on their bodies.

A total of four guns were retrieved from the crime scene.

The ATF found another gun they say was connected to Johnson and several other shootings in the Bay Area.

Dones who remains in jail pleaded not guilty to the two felony charges on Monday.

He and one other man — are the only two still behind bars.

Both are being held on charges not related to the Orinda mass shooting.