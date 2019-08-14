Man linked with at least 3 attempts to lure young girls in Vallejo

VALLEJO (KRON) – Police in Vallejo have linked to this man to a third attempt to lure a young girl, and they believe there could be more victims.

All of the girls are between the ages of 8 and 14.

In two of the incidents, the adults who were with the girl chased the man away.

Police say the man has a distinctive mole next to his nose and a tattoo on his right shoulder.

In the most recent incident, he was seen driving away from the scene in a white or silver minivan with a black rack on top.

