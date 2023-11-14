(KRON) – The Concord Police Department arrested a man who allegedly stole a vehicle after recklessly driving.

At 5:15 a.m., a Concord police officer observed a silver Honda SUV without license plates driving recklessly in the Downtown District on Nov. 12. According to police, the officer attempted to stop the driver. However, the driver decided not to stop. A pursuit ensued and eventually ended on Almond Way when the driver slowly rolled into the front yard of a residence, police said.

According to police, the driver proceeded to flee on foot. Concord police apprehended the suspect.

According to the police investigation, the vehicle was determined to be stolen after being taken during a commercial burglary. Methamphetamine and a firearm magazine with live rounds of ammunition were located in the vehicle, police said.

The driver was identified as 43-year-old Clenton Fugate.

Fugate is a convicted felon and is currently on felony probation for burglary in Alameda County.

Fugate was arrested and booked into the Concord Police Jail with multiple charges, including vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, recklessly evading a peace officer, evading a peace officer while driving in the wrong direction, convicted felon in possession of ammunition, resisting/delaying a peace officer, possession of a dangerous drug, and violation of probation.