SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco Fire Department rescued a young man on Friday night after he fell into the water at Pier 45, near Fisherman’s Wharf.

Around 9:38 p.m., officials say the man was on a scooter when he went off the path and fell about 16 to 20 feet into the water.

After about 40 minutes, crews were able to rescue the victim.

He was taken the hospital in serious condition.

No other details have been released at this time.