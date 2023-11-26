(KRON) – The Concord Police Department is investigating an assault that occurred outside of a restaurant on Saturday.

A man and a woman got into an altercation with another man at Yard House in the Veranda Shopping Center on Nov. 25. The altercation led to the woman pepper-spraying a man in front of the restaurant.

The incident occurred right outside the restaurant’s doors and people inside the restaurant were still exposed, according to Concord PD. Restaurant patrons and employees were treated at the scene.

According to police, the suspects drove away.

Concord PD is currently reviewing footage and cell phone video to identify the suspects.