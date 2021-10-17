Man physically assaults roommate at Petaluma 7-Eleven: Police

CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 10: A sign hangs outside of a 7-Eleven store on January 10, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Immigration officials raided nearly 100 7-Eleven stores across the country this morning checking the immigration status of store employees. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Petaluma arrested a 31-year-old Petaluma Saturday for assault with a deadly weapon and robbery after responding to a 7-Eleven store to investigate a report of a battery incident.

It happened just before 11 a.m. Saturday when responding officers were met by a 7-Eleven employee who had multiple contusions to his head and a possible concussion.

The victim told police that just prior to arriving to work at the store, he got into a physical altercation over a discussion about money with his roommate. The roommate, later identified as Harmanvir Singh, allegedly punched the victim in the head several times, then put a bracelet over his knuckles and hit him several more times. After, Singh allegedly took the victim’s cell phone, then left the residence.

The victim was taken to Petaluma Valley Hospital by Petaluma firefighters for treatment.

Officers called Singh on his cell phone and convinced him to meet to provide a statement. He was then arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail for his charges.