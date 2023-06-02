DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) – An investigation is underway after a man was hit in the head multiple times by a handgun and robbed at Daly City bank on May 23.

The robbery occurred just before 2:30 p.m. at the Chase Bank on Southgate Avenue. The victim said while he was depositing money into the ATM, the suspect came from behind and hit him several times with a handgun, police said.

The suspect stole the victim’s money, approximately $1,000 to $3,000, from the ATM while pointing the gun at the victim and fled the area. The suspect is described as a skinny Black male around the ages of 25 to 30 years old and approximately six feet tall, police said.

He was wearing blue jeans and a multicolored sweatshirt at the time of the robbery.