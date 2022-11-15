SALINAS, Calif. (KRON) – A Lafayette man pleaded guilty to a felony DUI causing injury, District Attorney of Monterey County Jeannine M. Pacioni announced Tuesday in a press release. The accident occurred one year ago on November 14, 2021.

Frederico Goncalo Moreira Filho, 33, was celebrating his birthday at Nepenthe in Big Sur. After consuming alcoholic beverages, Filho attempted to drive to Monterey.

While driving on the Bixby Creek Bridge Filho collided head-on with another vehicle, injuring four people. Two children ages nine and 12 were airlifted to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, their father sustained injuries to his hands. Filho’s passenger had internal bleeding and injuries to his arms.

Filho’s blood alcohol content was 0.11%. He will be sentenced to five years in prison on January 25, 2023.