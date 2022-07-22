SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An Oakland man pleaded guilty on Friday to stealing plants from a marijuana grow, which then started a shootout, according to the United States Department of Justice. The incident happened in Richmond on August 1, 2017.

Joevonne Ralls, 25, admitted that he and two other people broke into a warehouse where marijuana was being grown. Vernell Thrower pleaded guilty to his involvement on May 12.

The DoJ said Ralls and his partners in crime cut down 200 marijuana plants and stuffed them into trash bags, intending to sell them later. As they walked outside to a vehicle waiting for them, another car pulled up and its occupants started shooting.

Ralls admitted to being shot in the ankle and said one of his associates fired back. He then drove away in a black Honda with another suspect. They were chased by Richmond police before hitting a curb and crashing in Albany. Ralls was arrested at the scene.

Ralls pleaded guilty to one count of attempted possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute it. He faces a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison, a life term of supervised release and a $1 million fine.

He will be sentenced on October 19, 2022. Thrower was sentenced to 80 months in prison after admitting to participating in the marijuana theft and the shootout.