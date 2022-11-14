NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — A man has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and a year of probation for his role in a 2018 fatal crash, the Napa Police Department (NPD) announced in a press release Monday. The suspect, 29-year-old Logan Ross, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter on Sept. 22, 2022.

The crash happened on May 31, 2018, at the intersection of Soscol Avenue and Tanen Street, police said. John Stewart, 58, was struck and killed while crossing the street.

A police investigation revealed that Stewart was walking to a business after shopping at Central Valley when he was struck just before 11:00 a.m. NPD said surveillance video showed Stewart stop and wait for traffic to clear before crossing an unmarked crosswalk westbound.

Police said that Ross did not stop at the stop sign at Soscol Avenue, making a left turn and fatally hitting Stewart in the southbound lanes of Soscol. Ross remained at the scene but was found to be at fault for violating the California Vehicle Code.

The Napa County District Attorney’s Office filed a charge of misdemeanor manslaughter against Ross. He pleaded no contest on Sept. 22 and was sentenced on Nov 1.