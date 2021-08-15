Man points gun at woman over parking dispute at Menlo Park Safeway: Police

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KRON) — A man was accused of pointing a gun at a woman over a parking spot dispute at a Menlo Park Safeway on Sunday, authorities said.

Around 5:53 a.m., Menlo Park police officers responded to a report of a man who brandished a gun at a victim while in a Safeway parking lot located at 525 El Camino Real.

The victim reportedly asked the suspect to adjust his parking because he was taking up two parking spaces. That’s when the suspect allegedly pointed a handgun at the victim and told her to leave.

The victim walked away from the suspect and reported the incident to police.

Officers arrived on scene, located the suspect’s car and found him inside his car.

As officers contacted the suspect, a loaded handgun was seen in plain sight near the front passenger seat.

The gun was recovered by an officer who was on the passenger side of the car as another officer talked with the suspect near the driver side window.

Police detained the suspect without incident.

The handgun was found to be unregistered.

Authorities identified the suspect as 58-year-old Barton Karl Lunsford of Mountain View. He was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail for being in possession of a loaded firearm, making threats and brandishing a firearm.