SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Two men have been charged in a month-long spree of San Jose robberies, which targeted several small businesses. In one case, the Santa Clara District Attorney’s office said one of the suspects ripped a victim’s cell phone away from her and pulled her out of her wheelchair.

Vayshawd Beverly, 19, of Ceres and Juan Gomez, aka Eliazar Alvarez, 22, of East Palo Alto, were hit with multiple felony armed robbery charges. Gomez was arrested in February while Beverly was taken into custody in Fresno in May.

“These men rode around this city, threatening innocent people and endangering lives,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. “They will be held accountable by my Office, and our community will not live in fear.”

In total, the duo robbed seven businesses from January 28 to February 27, five of which were smoke shops. The D.A.’s office provided details on each one in a press release:

On January 28, 2022, Defendants Beverly and Gomez, along with two other individuals, robbed Sharkey Smoke Shop on Senter Road in San Jose.

Thirty minutes later, the same group robbed three people at 99 Foot Spa located on W San Carlos Street in San Jose.

On February 7, 2022, Beverly and Gomez robbed the Kwikee Mart located on McKee Road in San Jose.

On February 8, 2022, Beverly and Gomez, along with a third suspect, robbed the Berryessa Smoke Shop on Berryessa Road in San Jose

On February 18, 2022, Gomez and two other suspects robbed the McKee Smoke Shop on McKee Road in San Jose.

On February 24, 2022, Defendants Beverly and Gomez, along with a third individual, robbed the Santa Clara Smoke Shop on E Santa Clara Street in San Jose.

On February 27, 2022, Defendant Beverly and another individual robbed the Discount Cigarettes and Cigars store located on McKee Road in San Jose.

Gomez and Beverly committed the robberies at gunpoint, the D.A. said. They stole cash, cell phones and Swisher Sweets cigars.