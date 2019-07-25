Man pulled from Guadalupe River dies from injuries

SAN JOSE (KRON) – A man has died after he was pulled from the Guadalupe River overnight.

According to San Jose police, officers responded to a drowning in the creek near Old Almaden Road and Almaden Expressway around 1:50 a.m.

Fire crews pulled the adult man from the river and took him to a local hospital for treatment; he died a short time later.

The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the man’s manner and cause of death.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

