Man pushed onto trackway at Berkeley BART Station avoids being hit

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities are investigating after a man was pushed by an unknown suspect onto BART tracks in Downtown Berkeley on Monday night, according to officials.

Around 9:18 p.m. officials say an unknown adult woman pushed the adult male onto the tracks from the platform as a train was approaching.

The victim was able to get off the track just in time.

Alerts that trains were delayed in both directions were posted to Twitter following the incident.

There is a 20-minute delay at Downtown Berkeley in the Richmond direction due to person(s) on the track. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) June 16, 2020

There is a 10-minute delay at Downtown Berkeley in the Berryessa direction due to person(s) on the track. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) June 16, 2020

Authorities searched the area but was unable to locate the female suspect.

Video from the station has been obtained by officials as they continue to investigate.

No other details were released at this time.

