Man pushed onto trackway at Berkeley BART Station avoids being hit

SAN FRANCISCO – JULY 05: A commuter looks on as a Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) train pulls into a station July 5, 2005 in San Francisco, California. With a strike deadline looming at the end of the day, BART management and union representatives are feverishly trying to hammer out a contract that would keep BART trains running and avoid potential gridlock on the roadways as over 300,000 regular BART commuters take to the highways if the system shuts down. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities are investigating after a man was pushed by an unknown suspect onto BART tracks in Downtown Berkeley on Monday night, according to officials.

Around 9:18 p.m. officials say an unknown adult woman pushed the adult male onto the tracks from the platform as a train was approaching.

The victim was able to get off the track just in time.

Alerts that trains were delayed in both directions were posted to Twitter following the incident.

Authorities searched the area but was unable to locate the female suspect.

Video from the station has been obtained by officials as they continue to investigate.

No other details were released at this time.

