BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities are investigating after a man was pushed by an unknown suspect onto BART tracks in Downtown Berkeley on Monday night, according to officials.
Around 9:18 p.m. officials say an unknown adult woman pushed the adult male onto the tracks from the platform as a train was approaching.
The victim was able to get off the track just in time.
Alerts that trains were delayed in both directions were posted to Twitter following the incident.
Authorities searched the area but was unable to locate the female suspect.
Video from the station has been obtained by officials as they continue to investigate.
No other details were released at this time.
Latest Stories:
- Fire closes southbound lanes of Hwy 17
- Senators search for path forward on police reform
- Blue whale numbers boom off San Francisco coast
- FDA approves video game for treating ADHD in kids
- Man pushed onto trackway at Berkeley BART Station avoids being hit