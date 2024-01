UPDATE: Seraj has been found.

(KRON) — The Campbell Police Department is searching for a missing man who suffers from dementia.

Mohammad Seraj, 79, was reported missing Monday at about 2:50 p.m. He was last seen going westbound on Ridgely Drive toward Bascom Avenue at about 1:15 p.m.

Seraj was last seen wearing a blue pullover, a dark gray jacket and black pants. Anyone who sees him is asked to call (408) 866-2101.