(KRON) — The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 79-year-old Jon Gordon Traub.

Traub is a white man who stands 6-foot-7, weighs 220 pounds and has brown hair. He also suffers from dementia. He was last seen wearing a brown sweater, black pants and black braces on his feet, the sheriff’s office said.

Traub drives a gray/blue 2006 Ford Fusion with the license plate 5VNM568. He was in the area of Sonoma/Schellville when he was last heard from.

Anyone who sees him asked to call (707) 565-2121.