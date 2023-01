SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department and California Highway Patrol are searching for a man who went missing on Monday. Sean Murphy, 71, was last seen at 43rd Avenue near Geary Boulevard at about 8:45 p.m.

Murphy is 5-foot-9, 140 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be wearing a gray beanie-style hat, a blue-and-gray long-sleeve shirt, and jeans. He is believed to be on foot.

Image from California Highway Patrol.

Anyone who sees Murphy is asked to call 9-1-1.