Images of Michael Orr from the Oakley Police Department.

(KRON) — The Oakley Police Department reported a man as missing. Michael Orr, 56, has not been seen since July 28.

Orr lives in the Oakley/Antioch area and was reported missing by his family on the morning of July 28.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, a black shirt, and dark-colored pants. Orr uses a cane to walk.

Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call OPD at (925) 625-8060.