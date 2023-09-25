SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Search and rescue crews in San Francisco airlifted a seriously injured man to safety after he fell off a cliff at Lands End Sunday evening.

San Francisco Fire Department rescue crews responded at 6:02 p.m. Sunday after a hiker at Lands End fell off a cliff down to the water’s edge. Authorities said that the man was able to make a cell phone call for help. A California Highway Patrol helicopter was sent to the area to assist San Francisco Fire in the search.

After locating the man, an SFFD rescue technician paramedic was sent down a 75-foot hoist through trees and rough terrain for the rescue, officials said. The man was found to be seriously injured. Medics in the helicopter and on the ground provided care before the man was transported to a trauma center.

(Photo: San Francisco Fire Department) (Photo: San Francisco Fire Department)

The man’s current condition is unknown at this time.

Video from the scene in the player above shows the California Highway Patrol helicopter assisting in the rescue.