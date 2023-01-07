CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — One person was rescued from his Castro Valley home on Saturday afternoon after he was trapped inside by a downed tree, according to the Alameda County Fire Department.

ACFD says an emergency medical services call came in at 3:53 p.m., and fire crews responded to the area of Sandy Road. The incident was upgraded to a rescue when crews discovered that a large eucalyptus tree had fallen on top of a home, trapping a person inside.

Crews rescued one person before taking them to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries. The current condition of the person was not shared.