VIDEO: Man rescued from San Francisco cliff

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A man in his 30’s was rescued by San Francisco firefighters Wednesday in the Presidio.

Crews paddled at least 200 yards in the intense surf to get him off a rock and into a boat to safety.

The man likely only has minor injuries and hypothermia.

The San Francisco Fire Department said the incident was reported at 1:30 a.m.

Multiple 911 calls came in saying there was one or more people trapped in Battery Crosby in the Presidio.

It’s a very wooded and dense area, not easily accessible.

It’s located near Baker beach, Marshall’s Beach and the Golden Gate Bridge.

The three people who called 911 got lost themselves as they were looking for the person yelling for help.

From 1:30 to 4:30 this morning, the fire department located the man and three people who called for help.

Dramatic video of the rescue shows what happened just after 5 a.m.

Right as the Coast Guard arrived with a helicopter, rescuers in the boats below were able to get on a rescue board and paddle to the man stuck on the rock.

He was unconscious at the time but then was able to assist getting on the board.

The man has been brought to a nearby trauma center.

Fire crews think the man had been out before high tide and for hours.

It’s not known exactly what he was doing out there.

