BAY POINT, Calif. (KRON) — Multiple agencies responded to a water rescue in Bay Point on Saturday afternoon, according to a post from Contra Costa County Fire.

The rescue took place just after 2 p.m. near McAvoy Road, according to officials. The United States Coast Guard responded to the scene along with Con Fire and the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office.

(Photos courtesy of Contra Costa County Fire)

Officials say a man was rescued and lifted to safety before being evaluated by paramedics. Photos from the rescue show the man dangling below a helicopter.