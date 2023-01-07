BAY POINT, Calif. (KRON) — Multiple agencies responded to a water rescue in Bay Point on Saturday afternoon, according to a post from Contra Costa County Fire.
The rescue took place just after 2 p.m. near McAvoy Road, according to officials. The United States Coast Guard responded to the scene along with Con Fire and the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials say a man was rescued and lifted to safety before being evaluated by paramedics. Photos from the rescue show the man dangling below a helicopter.