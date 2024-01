(BCN) — A man was rescued from the water in Alameda on Tuesday evening after his sailboat became submerged, Alameda Fire said.

The man was in the area of the rock wall near the U.S.S. Hornet docked at at Pier 3 when his 27 foot sailboat became submerged just after 5:30 p.m., Alameda Fire said.

A total of 21 first responders came to the man’s rescue, including help from the Oakland Fire Department.

