SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man who fell into the water near McCovey Cove Tuesday morning was successfully rescued, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. The man was in the water clinging to a pier, according to SFFD.

Rescue units were dispatched shortly after 6 a.m. and situation was resolved by 7 a.m.

The man reportedly looked over the rail and fell into the water, where he remained for about 10 minutes. He was located in the cove near Lefty O’Doul Bridge. Two SFFD units were assisted by the San Francisco Police Department in the resuce.

The man, who has not been identified, was evaluated and transported to the hospital for observation. He will be OK, firefighters said.