Man rescues neighbors, animals from Camp Fire in two-seater

PARADISE (KRON) - One man who escaped the flames of the Camp Fire was able to rescue friends and neighbors along the way.

Jacob Jones was one of the thousands of residents who fled in their cars as the blaze raged through town.

Jones grabbed what little he could in a short amount of time, but he wasn't leaving alone.

"I grabbed Jonna, I grabbed Jackson, I ran over and I had Jonna in the back of the car, I had Jackson on in my arms in the front seat," he told KRON4's Gayle Ong.

Jones picked up neighbors, friends, their children and pets then took off in his 1991 Honda Civic two-seater he calls "Betty White."

They all rode in the back.

"We got my people loaded up in the car and we were leaving," he said.

Jones was able to film part of the car ride which shows heavy congestion as other residents try to flee the Town of Paradise.

He said, "It was terrifying, I couldn't let the kids see that it was terrifying, we all tried to keep it together because we didn't want the kids to lose their cool."

His car was low on gas but he still had to make it to his parents' house that was up in flames.

"There was fire on both sides and we were looking at the gas gauge," he recalls.

Thankfully, he was able to fill up there.

"We came out, filled the car with gas, and just continued down the hill."

As they drove through the flames of fire, suddenly the smoke cleared and the flames were gone.

"It was just eerie and that's when it became real when we were out of it and we can look back at it," he says.

Paradise was wiped out by the blaze and it's burned 111,000 acres.

Jones is one of the thousands of residents who lost their home, but he feels lucky to have made it out alive.

"We're just going to have to push forward," he said. "Paradise is a really small strong community, we're all in this together and I think that's going to be the best part of it."

He set up a GoFundMe account to help with the rebuilding process.

