ATV rider killed in Antioch traffic collision

The city of Antioch, Calif. police department logo. (Photo courtesy of the Antioch Police Department)

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — One person was killed in an early morning traffic collision in Antioch, police said.

Around 5:30 a.m., police received a call of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision.

Police and medical personnel responded and found a 39-year-old Antioch man nonresponsive and suffering major injuries.

Officers later learned the man was riding in an ATV on Wilbur Avenue near Viera Avenue.

Life-saving measures were taken but the man died at the scene.

Police said the man was not wearing a helmet and appeared to be in the middle of the roadway.

The driver involved in the accident remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision, police said.

The Antioch Police Department Traffic Unit responded and took over the investigation.

No other details were immediately available.