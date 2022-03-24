SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department says that a man was robbed at gunpoint in the city’s Ingleside neighborhood late Monday.

At 8:30 p.m., an unidentified man reported he was robbed at Alemany Boulevard and Crystal Street when he was approached by an unknown male suspect.

“The suspect brandished a firearm at the victim and demanded property from the victim,” a police spokesperson stated to KRON4 News. “The victim feared for his safety and complied with the suspect. The suspect pushed the victim to the ground and then struck the victim multiple times before he fled the scene with the victim’s property. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries from the incident.”

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.