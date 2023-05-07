WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – The Walnut Creek Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Saturday where a man fled with an undetermined amount of cash.

At 11:39 a.m., officers responded to PNC Bank on California Boulevard for a reported hold-up alarm. Upon arriving, officers determined the suspect passed a note in which he demanded money and said he had gun, WCPD said.

Police searched the area for the suspect but were unable to locate him. The suspect is described as a white male wearing a black knitted cap, white face mask, sunglasses, black jacket, light colored pants and white and blue shoes, police said.

He is approximately six-foot, one inches to six foot, two inches and weighing around 180 to 200 pounds. The suspect fled with an undetermined amount of cash, WCPD said.

No injuries were reported.