Man robs Palo Alto Baskin Robbins at gunpoint

PALO ALTO (BCN) – Palo Alto police are seeking to identify a man who robbed a Baskin Robbins ice cream store Monday night.

The store at 2615 Middlefield Road was robbed about 7:10 p.m. by a man who initially placed an order, then pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at the woman when she returned with his food.

He ordered her to open the cash register and grabbed the contents, then fled in a four-door sedan on Middlefield Road.

The suspect is described as a white man in his early 20s with short black hair. He was wearing a black sweatshirt, a black San Francisco 49ers hat and a camouflage face covering.

Detectives are contacting other area agencies to determine if there have been robberies elsewhere with a similar suspect.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the dispatch center at (650) 329-2413.

Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org.