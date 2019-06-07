Man robs San Bruno gas station at gunpoint

Police in San Bruno are looking for the person who robbed a gas station at gunpoint.

It happened on Rollingwood Drive.

Surveillance video from the store shows a thief pointing a gun at the clerk and customers and demanding that the clerk empty the cash register.

He then took off with cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call police immediately.

