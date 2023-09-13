(KRON) — A man ran to a nearby Safeway after reportedly being stabbed by his girlfriend on Tuesday, according to the American Canyon Police Department.

Around 11:30 a.m., officers arrived and located a 30-year-old man suffering from a stab wound on his lower torso. According to the man, he was stabbed by his girlfriend at her house and ran to the nearest Safeway looking for help.

The victim, whose injuries appeared to be non life-threatening, was transported to a local hospital.

Police made entry into the girlfriend’s home, located in the 200 block of Knightsbridge Way, but were unable to find her. During this time, residents were asked to shelter in place for around two hours, police said.

The investigation is currently ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact American Canyon police.