Man says police shot him in eye with rubber bullet while watching Oakland Black Lives Matter protest

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — An East Bay man shot in the eye with a rubber bullet now fears he may lose his vision.

Daniel Sanchez says he was shot while watching a Black Lives Matter protest in Oakland last month.

Pictures show an injury he says came from Oakland police shooting him in his left eye with a rubber bullet.

Sanchez was observing a Black Lives Matter protest near Oakland City Hall on the night of May 30. He was a bystander at the 14th Street BART Station when he was struck in the face.

Bones along his nose and around his eye had been broken.

“When we went to the hospital, they pretty much told us that it was very likely that he was going to lose his eyesight,” Sanchez’s sister Rebecca said.

Rebecca started a GoFundMe for her brother.

