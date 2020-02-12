Man says suspects robbed him at gunpoint in driveway of his Oakland home

OAKLAND (KRON) — Robberies are on the rise in the City of Oakland and a resident is now speaking out after being robbed at gunpoint in his own driveway.

A home security camera captured the crime and now police are investigating.

“These two guys came up behind me and started robbing me,” the victim said.

The robbery happened Monday afternoon about 1:30 p.m. in Oakland’s Dimond District.

The victim who prefers to remain anonymous says initially he tried to resist.

“They kept trying to get me to go on the ground but the guy with the gun kept pressing it against my neck and telling me to get down, so that [was] when I finally dropped to the floor,” he said.

In less than 35 seconds, the suspects stole the victim’s necklace, bracelet, cell phone and car and house keys before leaving the scene

The victim says crime has steadily been on the rise in his once quiet neighborhood, but this is his first time as a victim

