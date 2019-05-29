Man seen masturbating in front of girls at Millbrae middle school sought

Police in Millbrae are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself to two girls outside Taylor Middle School on Tuesday.

According to authorities, the two girls were walking towards the school around 10:40 a.m. when one of the girls saw the suspect standing outside a car parked in the upper lot.

That’s when the suspect reportedly pulled down his pants and was seen masturbating in front of the students.

Authorities said the suspect made eye contact with one of the girls but did not say anything.

Both girls ran towards their classrooms and immediately reported the incident to school officials.

The suspect, who was not located at the scene, remains at large.

He is described as a light-skinned black or Hispanic man, between 20 and 30-years-old, approximately 5’8″, with a slender build.

He had short dark hair, a mustache, and was wearing a dark gray top with light blue denim pants.

The suspect car was a gray or white sedan, possibly a Honda.

Parents and/or guardians are encouraged to discuss these types of scenarios with their children to have a plan ready in the event of any encounter with strangers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jerri Cosens at 650-363-4347 or the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.

