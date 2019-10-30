Man seen on camera swinging dog by its leash, slamming it to ground

REDWOOD CITY (KRON) – Redwood City police are asking for your help identifying a man sought for animal cruelty.

Police said the man was caught on surveillance camera swinging the dog high into the air by its leash and then slamming it onto the ground – all while filming himself with his phone.

Police said the incident happened on Sunday, Oct. 27 around 5 p.m. in the area of 5 Avocent.

He was last seen heading towards Fire Station 20, south of Redwood Shores Parkway.

If you can identify this man, contact Sergeant Russ Felker at 650-780-7627 or 911 immediately.

Latest News Headlines: