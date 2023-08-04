(BCN) — A Santa Rosa man has been sentenced to four years in prison for his role in the overdose death of a 23-year-old woman, according to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

Chase Kirby, 28, admitted he supplied fentanyl to the victim, Ruby Torrens, in September 2021. He pleaded no contest to a felony charge of committing involuntary manslaughter, prosecutors said Thursday. Prosecutors said the charge stemmed from a 911 call placed by Torrens’ kin when they discovered both her and Kirby unconscious inside a vehicle parked on the family’s property.

Kirby overdosed on methamphetamine while Torrens overdosed on fentanyl, prosecutors said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene while Kirby was transported to Petaluma Valley Hospital, where he recovered.

An autopsy ruled that Torrens died of acute fentanyl intoxication, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Investigators learned Kirby provided the victim with fentanyl in exchange for a place to stay for the night.

According to prosecutors, Torrens just celebrated her 23rd birthday before the tragedy.

