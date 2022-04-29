MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office sentenced Ross Anthony Farca to five years and eight months behind bars in a hate crime case. On December 1, 2021, Farca was convicted of four felonies and one misdemeanor hate crime.

In 2019, Farca used a screen name “Adolf Hitler (((6 Million)))” on the video game platform Steam, a reference to how many Jews were killed in the Holocaust. While live streaming himself, Farca said he wanted to kill Jews and police officers with a homemade assault rifle.

Police received a warrant to search Farca’s home and found an assault weapon, 13 magazines, bullets and books about Hitler and Nazism. Mental health diversion hearings delayed his sentencing three times.

“Today’s sentencing ensures the safety of the residents of Contra Costa County and the greater Jewish

community. Hate crimes disrupt the lives of both direct and indirect victims, and this sentence

demonstrates that hate never wins,” Deputy District Attorney Amber White said.