SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man suffered serious injuries after he was attacked with a metal pipe in San Francisco’s Marina District Wednesday night, the San Francisco Police Department said. The victim is expected to survive.

The aggravated assault occurred in the area of Magnolia Street and Laguna Street at about 7:20 p.m. SFPD said the victim was attacked by an unknown person and hospitalized.

SFPD officers received a description of the suspect and located him near Laguna Street and Lombard Street. Garret Doty, 24, was arrested without incident.

Doty was booked into San Francisco County Jail for charges of assault with a deadly weapon and battery causing serious bodily injury.