SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – A driver hit and seriously injured a 73-year-old man crossing a street in San Francisco’s Excelsior neighborhood on Wednesday morning, police said.

The collision was reported at 9:31 a.m. in the area of Mission Street and Persia Avenue.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are considered life-threatening, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the man stopped, cooperated with investigators, and was not arrested at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.