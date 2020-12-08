Man seriously injured in San Francisco Excelsior shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A 34-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in San Francisco’s Excelsior District on Monday evening, according to police.

The shooting was reported shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Peru Avenue.

An argument between the man and two male suspects led to them shooting him and then fleeing. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, and an update on his condition was not immediately available Tuesday.

No arrests have been made in the case and no detailed information about the suspects has been released.

